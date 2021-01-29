Healthy Broccoli and Cheese Soup
1 head of broccoli
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup onions, diced small
1 clove garlic, minced
4 cups chicken stock
1 Idaho potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks
pinch nutmeg
kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper
1-2 cups grated cheddar cheese
Preheat your oven to 400˚F.
Prepare the broccoli: remove and discard bottom 2-3 inches of tough stem. Peel the thick stem using a vegetable peeler and cut into ½-inch chunks. Cut the smaller stems into ½-inch rounds, you do not need to peel the smaller stems. Cut the florets into ½ to 1-inch pieces. Reserve 1 cup of florets for roasting.
Heat the oil and butter in a medium pot. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and broccoli stems, cook for 1 minute. Add the potato and chicken stock. Bring the chicken stock to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender; add the florets (not the ones to be roasted) and cook until tender, about 5-8 minutes. Season with a pinch of nutmeg and salt and pepper. Add the cheese. Using an immersion blender, puree to your desired consistency. Taste for seasoning.
Roast the reserved broccoli florets. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the reserved broccoli florets on the tray and drizzle with olive oil. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast until golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes.
Serve the soup topped with the roasted broccoli florets.