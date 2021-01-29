Healthy Broccoli and Cheese Soup

1 head of broccoli

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup onions, diced small

1 clove garlic, minced

4 cups chicken stock

1 Idaho potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks

pinch nutmeg

kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

1-2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

Prepare the broccoli: remove and discard bottom 2-3 inches of tough stem. Peel the thick stem using a vegetable peeler and cut into ½-inch chunks. Cut the smaller stems into ½-inch rounds, you do not need to peel the smaller stems. Cut the florets into ½ to 1-inch pieces. Reserve 1 cup of florets for roasting.

Heat the oil and butter in a medium pot. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and broccoli stems, cook for 1 minute. Add the potato and chicken stock. Bring the chicken stock to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender; add the florets (not the ones to be roasted) and cook until tender, about 5-8 minutes. Season with a pinch of nutmeg and salt and pepper. Add the cheese. Using an immersion blender, puree to your desired consistency. Taste for seasoning.

Roast the reserved broccoli florets. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the reserved broccoli florets on the tray and drizzle with olive oil. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast until golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes.

Serve the soup topped with the roasted broccoli florets.