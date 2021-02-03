Braised Greens, White Beans with Poached Eggs, Shaved Pecorino & Zahtar

3 tablespoons olive oil divided

1 cup white beans, drained and rinsed, laid on a paper towel to dry completely, spread out

1 bunch Swiss chard, inner harder ribs removed and sliced thin. Leaves sliced thin, set aside.

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon chili flake

zest of 1 lemon

1 cup chicken stock

3-4 eggs

chunk of Parmesan, if desired, to grate over the dish

Zahtar, for garnish

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large sauté pan. Add the inner parts of the leaves, cook stirring for about 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and chili flake. Add the soft leaves, cook stirring for 1 minute. Add the zest and season with salt and pepper. Add the stock, heat through, then carefully break the eggs into small round open areas around the greens. You can either cover or place in the oven to cook the eggs, they only take about 3-4 minutes in a 350˚F oven or on the stove. Cook. Meanwhile, heat a small nonstick pan with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Cook the beans quickly, shaking the pan to crisp up the beans.

Ad

When the eggs are done, spoon the beans around them, sprinkle with zahtar, and grate parmesan over the top.