Salmon Bowl

Recipe is for 1 bowl:

1-2 cups cooked (sushi) rice, cooked according to package instructions

1-1½ teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

2-3 Nori snack sheets

3-4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon

½ avocado sliced

soy-poached egg, recipe below

soy poached egg:

1 egg

water, for poaching

¼ cup soy sauce

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the soy sauce, reduce to a simmer. Crack the egg into a small dish or bowl. Transfer the egg to the water, gently swirling the pan as you add in the egg. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove and serve immediately.

Pickled Cucumber Slices

¼ each English cucumber, cut into thin rounds

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped

¼ teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon chili flake

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until the cucumber slices are well coated.

Place the rice down in a bowl; spoon all other ingredients around the rice. Serve.