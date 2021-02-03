Salmon Bowl
Recipe is for 1 bowl:
1-2 cups cooked (sushi) rice, cooked according to package instructions
1-1½ teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
2-3 Nori snack sheets
3-4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
½ avocado sliced
soy-poached egg, recipe below
soy poached egg:
1 egg
water, for poaching
¼ cup soy sauce
Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the soy sauce, reduce to a simmer. Crack the egg into a small dish or bowl. Transfer the egg to the water, gently swirling the pan as you add in the egg. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove and serve immediately.
Pickled Cucumber Slices
¼ each English cucumber, cut into thin rounds
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped
¼ teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher Salt
¼ teaspoon chili flake
Mix all ingredients in a bowl until the cucumber slices are well coated.
Place the rice down in a bowl; spoon all other ingredients around the rice. Serve.