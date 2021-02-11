Chocolate Molten Cake

4 ounces unsalted butter

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, Valrhona or great quality

2 eggs

2 yolks

¼ cup sugar

pinch salt

2 tablespoons flour

Preheat your oven to 450°F.

Butter and flour 4 (6 ounce) ramekins.

In a double boiler, melt the chocolate and butter. In another bowl, beat eggs with yolks, sugar and salt at high speed until thickened and pale. Whisk chocolate until smooth and then remove from heat. Carefully fold the chocolate into the egg mix along with flour. Divide among the ramekins. Bake 12 minutes or until sides are firm. Invert. Serve warm with ice cream.