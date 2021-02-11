Shrimp Scampi

6 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined (reserve the shells and heads, if available, for the sauce)

5 cloves garlic, sliced thin on a Japanese mandolin or minced

1 tablespoon oil if making the shrimp shell broth

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup dry white wine

juice of 1 lemon

¼ teaspoon red crushed chilies

3 tablespoons parsley leaves, chopped fine

If you want to make the shrimp broth, place the shells and the oil in a small saucepan; cook stirring over medium heat for 2-3 minutes; add water just to cover and bring to a boil, simmer until you are ready to use.

Heat the butter in a large sauté pan, set a dish large enough to hold the shrimp close by.

Cook the shrimp for 1 minute, season and add the garlic. Stir for 1 minute, remove the shrimp and place it in the dish; to the pan, add the wine and lemon, reduce by half. Add about 2 ounces of the shrimp broth straining it into the sauté pan if desired; if not, add the chilies and shrimp back to the pan. Warm through, add the parsley, taste for salt and serve with crispy bread or pasta.