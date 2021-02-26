Blueberry Pie

Recipe from Serious Eats

Pie Dough:

8 ounces low protein all-purpose flour, such as Gold Medal Blue Label (225g), plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon (15 grams) sugar

1 teaspoon (4g) kosher salt

2 sticks (225 grams) unsalted, American-style butter, straight from the fridge, cold

½ cup (115 grams) cold tap water

Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Cut butter into cubes no smaller than ½-inch, and toss with flour mixture to break up the pieces. With your fingertips, smash each cube flat-that’s it! No rubbing or cutting. Stir in water, then knead dough against the sides of the bowl until it comes together in a shaggy ball. Dough temperature should register between 65 and 70°F (18 and 21°C); if not, refrigerate briefly before rolling and folding.

Make the layers:

On a generously floured work surface, roll dough into a roughly 10 by 15-inch rectangle. Fold the 10-inch sides to the center, then close the newly formed packet like a book. Fold in half once more, bringing the short sides together to create a thick block. Divide in half with a sharp knife or bench scraper. Dough temperature should still be somewhere between 65 and 70°F (18 and 21°C); if not, refrigerate briefly before proceeding.

For the pie:

Using as much flour as needed, roll one piece into a 14-inch circle; this size allows ample room to line the pie plate, with enough overhang to form a generous border. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate; the dough should be easy to handle, and will not require any special procedures to move. Dust off excess flour with a pastry brush, using it to nestle dough into the very corners of the pan. With scissors or kitchen shears, trim the edge so that it overhangs by 1¼-inches all around. For a lattice-top pie, roll into a 9 by 15-inch rectangle instead. Transfer to a baking sheet or parchment-lined cutting board (the parchment will prevent dough from absorbing any savory odors from the board). Wrap both portions in plastic and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to overnight. Use as directed in your favorite recipe; after filling the pie and sealing the crusts together, refrigerate 30 minutes before baking.

Pie Filling:

3¼ cups (20 ounces) fresh blueberries

2 cups (8 ounces) wild blueberries, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) fresh juice from 1 lemon

1 cup (7 ounces) sugar

½ teaspoon (2g) kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground coriander (optional)

⅓ cup plus 1 teaspoon (40 grams) tapioca starch

pie Dough, rolled and chilled

For the Egg Wash:

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon heavy cream

pinch kosher salt

For the Filling:

Toss regular and wild blueberries, lemon juice, sugar, salt, coriander (if using), and tapioca starch in a large bowl, folding with a flexible spatula until well combined. Scrape into prepared pie shell and top with remaining dough, using a solid sheet or a lattice-top design.

Trim away excess dough, seal the crust with the egg wash and refrigerate to ensure top crust is completely chilled, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and preheat to 400˚F.

Whisk egg, egg yolk, cream, and salt in a small bowl. Brush over chilled top crust in a thin, even layer. Place chilled pie on a parchment-lined half-sheet pan. Bake until crust is golden, about 1 hour, then loosely cover with tented foil. Continue baking until filling is bubbling even in the very center of the pie, about 15 minutes longer. If crust completely covers filling, bake until pie reaches an internal temperature of 213°F on a digital thermometer. The time can vary considerably depending on the thickness and type of pie plate, the amount of top crust, how long the pie was refrigerated, et cetera.

To Serve:

Cool pie until no warmer than 85°F (29°C) on a digital thermometer, about 3 hours depending on the type of pie plate (at higher temperatures, filling will be runny and thin).

Slice into wedges with a sharp knife, pressing firmly against bottom and sides of pie plate to ensure the bottom crust is completely cut.