French Silk Pie

Recipe from Cook’s Illustrated

1 cup heavy cream

3 large eggs

¾ cups sugar

2 tablespoons water

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cut into ½ pieces and softened

1 (9-inch) pie shell, baked and cooled

With an electric mixer, whip cream to stiff peaks, 2-3 minutes. Transfer whipped cream to refrigerator.

Combine eggs, sugar, water in large heatproof bowl set over medium heat saucepan filled with ½-inch barely simmering water (don’t let bowl touch water). With electric mixer on medium speed, beat until egg mixture is thickened and registers 160˚F, 7-10 minutes. Remove bowl from heat and continue to beat egg mixture until fluffy and cooled to room temperature, about 8 minutes.

Add chocolate and vanilla to cool egg mixture and beat until incorporated. Beat in butter, a few pieces at a time, until well combined. Using spatula, fold in whipped cream until no streaks of white remain. Scrape filling into pie shell and refrigerate until set, at least 3 hours and up to 24 hours. Serve.