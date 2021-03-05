Marcella Hazan’s

Sautéed Filet Breast of Chicken with Lemon & Parsley, Siena Style

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 ounces butter

3 whole chicken breasts, filleted

salt

freshly ground black pepper

juice from 1 lemon, freshly squeezed

3 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Put the oil and 1½ ounces of the butter in a skillet and turn the heat to medium-high. When butter foam subsides, add as many chicken breasts as will loosely fit into the pan. Cook briefly on both sides, less than 1 minute altogether. Transfer fillets to plate, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cooking remaining chicken.

Add lemon juice to skillet, let simmer briskly for 20 seconds, scraping fond from the bottom and sides of the pan using a wooden spoon. Add chopped parsley and the remaining butter, stir rapidly for 4-5 seconds then turn the heat down to low. Return the chicken along with any juices on the plate to pan. Baste the chicken in the pan juices, turning over about 2-3 times. Serve with pan juices and garnish with the sliced lemon.