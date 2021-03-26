Pasta Fagoli

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 quarts chicken stock, more as needed to thin the soup if desired

2 cups (about 2 pounds) fresh cranberry beans, peeled and rinsed

1 bay leaf

1 2 X 3-inch piece of parmesan rind

1 cup lightly crushed canned Italian plum peeled tomatoes (like San Marzano)

¼ teaspoon red crushed chili flake

½ teaspoon finely minced rosemary

½ teaspoon finely minced thyme

1 bunch (about 3 cups) chopped leafy greens like kale or Swiss chard

1 cup small pasta, like ditalini

salt and pepper, to taste

freshly grated parmesan for serving

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until soft and translucent, about 4-5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and fresh cranberry beans. Add the bay leaf and parmesan rind. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 65-75 minutes until the beans are starting to become tender and are almost cooked through. Add the canned tomatoes, chili flake, herbs and continue cooking for another 15 minutes. Add in the leafy greens and pasta and cook until the pasta is tender. If the soup becomes too thick during cooking, you can add more chicken stock to thin the soup to your desired consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve topped with fresh parmesan.