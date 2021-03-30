Cheddar & Scallion Drop Biscuits

Yields: 6-8 biscuits

2 cups spooned and leveled SELF-RISING flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon table salt

¼ cup very cold shortening

2 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter

2/3 cup heavy cream

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup grated cheddar cheese

¼ cup scallions, sliced thin

1 cup plain ALL-PURPOSE flour, for shaping

melted butter, for brushing

Preheat the oven to 425˚F.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the SELF RISING flour, sugar, and salt. Using the large holes on a box grater, grate the shortening and butter into the dry ingredients. Toss gently to evenly distribute the fats. Stir in heavy cream and buttermilk, cheddar cheese and scallions until the mixture becomes a very thick, wet batter (cottage-cheese texture).

Spread the ALL-PURPOSE flour into a shallow pan. Roughly divide the batter into 6-8 dough balls. Turn each ball around in the flour, dust off excess, and press into a ring mold. Place on buttered cast iron pan.

Ad

Bake the biscuits until they are light golden brown, about 17-20 minutes. Generously brush the hot biscuits with melted butter. Allow to cool in the pan for a few minutes.