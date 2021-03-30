Roasted Lamb Rack

1 rack of lamb, rinsed and patted dry

¼ cup olive oil

juice from 1 lemon

2 sprigs fresh oregano, leaves picked

2 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon chopped shallot

Whisk together all ingredients, pour over the lamb. Allow to marinate for about 1-4 hours in the refrigerator.

Heat your oven to 400˚F. Remove the lamb from the marinade, wiping off any excess. Transfer the lamb rack to a baking sheet fitted with roasting rack, allow to come to room temperature. Roast for about 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature reached 125-130˚F (for medium-rare.) Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. Serve with your favorite mint jelly if desired.