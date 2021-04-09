French Omelet

3 eggs, whisked with a fork, season with salt and pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups assorted mushrooms, cut or torn into small chunks

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 tablespoons soft herbs (like chives, tarragon and parsley leaves), chopped fine

2 tablespoons goat’s cheese or your favorite cheese

Heat the butter in a 8-inch nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter and cook the shallots for 1-2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until they release their moisture. Season with salt and pepper. Remove contents of the pan and place on a small plate and set aside. Heat the same pan over medium heat and add the butter. When it stops foaming add the eggs, scrambling with a fork nonstop until the eggs begin to set all over the bottom of the pan. Immediately remove from the heat, top with the mushrooms, cheese and herbs and roll the omelet away from you and roll onto your plate.