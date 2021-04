Hard Boiled Egg with A Creamy Yolk

Fill a 2-4 quart pot halfway with water. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Lower the eggs (very carefully) into the water and cook for 7 minutes. Remove and immediately place in ice water. Remove when cool. Gently peel the egg and enjoy as desired. We served our egg over a bowl of noodles in soy broth.