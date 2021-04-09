Poached Egg Served with Fresh Green Salad
2-4 eggs
Water, for poaching
1 tablespoon white vinegar
Bring a small pot of water to a boil then reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the vinegar. Crack the egg into a small dish or bowl. Swirl the pan before you delicately pour the eggs into the water. Cook for JUST 3 minutes. Remove with a perforated spoon and serve immediately.
Salad:
fresh salad greens: frisee, endive, radishes
2 endive, washed, leaves separated
1-2 radishes, shaved thin
3-4 chives, cut into batons
French vinaigrette:
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons water
½ cup vegetable oil
Puree all ingredients except oil. Drizzle oil in slowly to emulsify the vinaigrette.
Season with salt and pepper.