Poached Egg Served with Fresh Green Salad

2-4 eggs

Water, for poaching

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Bring a small pot of water to a boil then reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the vinegar. Crack the egg into a small dish or bowl. Swirl the pan before you delicately pour the eggs into the water. Cook for JUST 3 minutes. Remove with a perforated spoon and serve immediately.

Salad:

fresh salad greens: frisee, endive, radishes

2 endive, washed, leaves separated

1-2 radishes, shaved thin

3-4 chives, cut into batons

French vinaigrette:

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons water

½ cup vegetable oil

Puree all ingredients except oil. Drizzle oil in slowly to emulsify the vinaigrette.

Season with salt and pepper.