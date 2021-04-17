Bruschetta

sliced of your favorite focaccia, baguette or other bread

olive oil for drizzling on the bread

1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

honey, for drizzling

olive oil, for drizzling

salt and pepper

pinch chili flake

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

4 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup Labneh or ricotta

zest from 1 lemon

picked mint leaves, torn into small pieces

picked basil leaves, torn into small pieces

sea salt, for serving, if desired

Preheat you oven to 400˚F.

Transfer the bread to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 5-6 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and set aside.

For the Tomatoes:

Transfer the tomatoes to the baking sheet used for the bread. Drizzle the tomatoes with honey and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and a pinch of chili flake. Roast for 3-4 minutes and remove from the oven. Stir the lemon zest into the Labneh or ricotta.

For the Garlic:

Heat the 4 tablespoon of olive oil and the garlic in a small sauté pan over medium heat. Cook, swirling the pan to move the garlic, until the garlic turns golden brown. Once the garlic is golden brown, immediately transfer to a heat proof bowl to cool.

To serve:

Spread a layer of Labneh/ricotta over the bread. Top with the roasted cherry tomatoes. Spoon a little of the crunch garlic and its oil over the tomatoes. Garnish with torn mint and basil leaves. Top with seas salt if desired.