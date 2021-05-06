Zuni Café Perfect Roast Chicken

Recipe from New York Times - Judy Rodgers

1 small chicken, 2¾ to 3½ pounds

4 sprigs fresh thyme, marjoram, rosemary or sage Sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Season the chicken 1 to 3 days before serving (for 3¼ to 3½ -pound chickens, at least 2 days): Remove and discard the lump of fat inside the chicken. Pat the chicken very dry (a wet chicken will spend too much time steaming before it begins to turn golden brown).

Slide a finger under the skin of each of the breasts, making 2 little pockets, then use a fingertip to gently loosen a pocket of skin on the outside of the thickest section of each thigh. Push an herb sprig into each of the 4 pockets.