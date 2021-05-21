Ajo Blanco
2 garlic cloves, peeled
3 cups diced stale white bread, crusts removed; soak in 3 cups very cold water until really soft
1 cup Marcona almonds
1 tablespoon fresh dill
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1½-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
For garnish:
green grapes, thinly sliced
pickled garlic, thinly sliced
picked fresh dill
good quality extra virgin olive oil
Malden sea salt
Puree the garlic, bread with all the water, dill, salt, vinegar and almonds in a blender until very, very smooth. With the blender on, blend in the oil. If you want the soup to be very fine, pass it through a fine mesh strainer or Chinoise. If not, just keep pureeing until your blender just about wants to die. Cool the soup. Serve garnished with green grapes, pickled garlic, picked dill a drizzle of olive oil and a little Malden salt.