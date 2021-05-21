Ajo Blanco

2 garlic cloves, peeled

3 cups diced stale white bread, crusts removed; soak in 3 cups very cold water until really soft

1 cup Marcona almonds

1 tablespoon fresh dill

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1½-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

For garnish:

green grapes, thinly sliced

pickled garlic, thinly sliced

picked fresh dill

good quality extra virgin olive oil

Malden sea salt

Puree the garlic, bread with all the water, dill, salt, vinegar and almonds in a blender until very, very smooth. With the blender on, blend in the oil. If you want the soup to be very fine, pass it through a fine mesh strainer or Chinoise. If not, just keep pureeing until your blender just about wants to die. Cool the soup. Serve garnished with green grapes, pickled garlic, picked dill a drizzle of olive oil and a little Malden salt.