Peeled Tomato Salmorejo

1 pound very, very ripe, very red tomatoes peeled, chopped

½-1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

½ cup water

1 garlic clove

2 cups stale French baguette, crust removed, diced

4 tablespoons extra virgin oil

kosher salt

thinly sliced Jamon serrano, cut into strips, for garnish

hard boiled eggs, sliced thin, for garnish

To peel the tomatoes, bring a large pot of water to a gentle boil. Fill a bowl with ice water. Cut a small x on the bottom of the tomatoes. Dip in the boiling water for 10-15 seconds and then plunge into the ice water. Allow to cool. The peel should easily pull away from the tomato.

Place the tomatoes, water, vinegar, garlic, bread and a touch of salt in a blender. With the blender running, drizzle in the olive oil until the salmorejo thickens and lightens a little in color. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed. Transfer the salmorejo into a serving pitcher or bowl and chill in the refrigerator.

To serve:

You can garnish the soup with Jamon Serrano, and slices of hard boiled eggs or eat it on its own.

Raw & Poached Vegetable Salad

to serve with salmorejo:

You can adjust the vegetable in this dish to use whatever you have available or like!

2 cups of your favorite spring vegetables, blanched (we used asparagus, green beans and snap peas)

thinly shaved radishes

poached golden beets, cut into small pieces picked parsley leaves

extra virgin olive oil

sherry vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Toss whatever vegetables you’re using in good extra virgin olive oil and a little sherry vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.