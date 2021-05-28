Mini Corn Dogs

12 mini hot dogs, whatever your favorite is

skewers for hot dogs

¾ cup flour

1 cup fine cornmeal

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup milk

water, if the batter is too dry

1 egg

flour for dusting

Skewer the hot dogs. Combine dry ingredients. Combine wet ingredients. Incorporate wet into dry. If the batter is a little dry, add 2 tablespoons of water at a time to make a nice smooth batter.

Dredge hot dogs in a little flour.

Dip and fry at 350°F until crispy and golden brown. Drain on paper towels and season with salt.