Mini Corn Dogs
12 mini hot dogs, whatever your favorite is
skewers for hot dogs
¾ cup flour
1 cup fine cornmeal
pinch of salt
1 tablespoon sugar
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup milk
water, if the batter is too dry
1 egg
flour for dusting
Skewer the hot dogs. Combine dry ingredients. Combine wet ingredients. Incorporate wet into dry. If the batter is a little dry, add 2 tablespoons of water at a time to make a nice smooth batter.
Dredge hot dogs in a little flour.
Dip and fry at 350°F until crispy and golden brown. Drain on paper towels and season with salt.