Simple Roast Turkey Breast

1 double turkey breast, rinsed and patted dry

1 tablespoon flour

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup chopped celery

1 teaspoon fennel seed

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper

oven turkey bags, for cooking

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Add the 1 tablespoon of flour to the turkey bag and shake vigorously to coat the bag. Place the bag into your roasting pan. Add the onions, celery, fennel seed and bay leaf to the bottom of the bag. Transfer the turkey to the bag, skin side up. Stir together the butter and olive oil, generously brush the skin of the turkey. Heavily season with salt and pepper. Seal the bag tucking any ends that are sticking out under the turkey. Make sure the turkey bag does not touch the side of your oven or the heating elements. Cut 6½-inch slits in the top of the bag. Cook the turkey breast until the meat registers 165˚F on an instant-read thermometer. Use the cooking chart included in the box with the bags as a reference for timing depending on the size of you turkey.