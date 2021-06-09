Classic Fondue

Recipe from: foodandwine.com/recipes/classic-swiss-cheese-fondue

1 garlic clove, halved

1 pound Gruyère cheese, grated

½ pound Emmentaler cheese or other Swiss cheese, grated

1 cup good quality dry white wine

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1½ tablespoons kirsch

freshly ground pepper

freshly grated nutmeg

For serving:

Fresh bread

Poached baby potatoes

Apples

Rub the inside of a cheese fondue pot or medium enameled cast-iron casserole with the garlic clove; discard the garlic. Combine the grated Gruyère and Emmentaler with the wine, cornstarch and lemon juice in the fondue pot and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cheeses begin to melt, about 5 minutes. Add the kirsch and a generous pinch each of pepper and nutmeg and cook, stirring gently, until creamy and smooth, about 10 minutes; don’t overcook the fondue or it will get stringy. Serve at once with your favorite things for dipping. We served ours with fresh bread, poached baby potatoes and apples.