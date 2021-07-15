Candied Cereal

125 grams Rice Krispies cereal

45 grams granulated sugar

60 grams corn syrup

Preheat you oven to 325˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss the cereal with the corn syrup and then the sugar, making sure the cereal is evenly coated in both.

Transfer the cereal the prepared baking sheet and spread out in an even layer. Bake for 5 minutes, stir the cereal and rotate the tray 180 degrees. Bake for an additional 4 minutes, stir the cereal again and rotate the tray 180 degrees. Bake an additional 4-6 minutes until the cereal is a deep golden brown. Remove from the oven. Carefully transfer the cereal to a large bowl and, using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, toss to separate the pieces of the cereal as it cools. Be very careful as the cereal will be very hot.