1 pound strawberries (about 2 cups chopped)

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Wash, hull and chop the strawberries. Combine strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a pot set over medium heat. Bring to a boil then simmer for 15-20 minutes until sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Sauce will thicken as it cools.