Chili Con Queso

½ pound ground beef

1 cup yellow onion, diced small

1 jalapeno fresh, seeded and chopped

1 clove garlic minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne powder

14 oz can fire roasted tomatoes, chopped

2 poblano peppers (charred on a grill or in a hot oven, peeled, seeded and diced)

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup Velveeta cheese, cubed

2 ½ cups greated Monterey jack cheese

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

Heat an 8-inch cast iron pan over medium heat. Brown the ground beef until the meat is no longer pink. Drain all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pan. If you’re using very lean ground beef, you can add 1 tablespoon of olive to the pan. Add the onion, jalapeno and garlic and cook until soft and translucent. Add the spices and toast for 1 minute until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and poblano peppers, stirring for 1 minute. Add in the evaporated milk and cheeses. Stir until everything is melted and combined. Transfer to an oven on broiler setting and bake until the mixture is browned and bubbly. Watch it closely so it doesn’t burn. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with your favorite tortilla chips. Enjoy carefully, the mixture will be very hot!