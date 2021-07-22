Romesco
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 large shallot, chopped
1 roasted and peeled tomato (grilled then peeled)
1 roasted, peeled and seeded jalapeno (grilled then peeled)
3 piquillo peppers (or 1 large roast red pepper, peeled and seeded)
1 cup marcona almonds
1 ounce sherry vinegar
¼ cup Italian parsley
1 piece of firm white bread, about ¾ inch thick
a little water to run the blender
kosher salt to taste
Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat; add the oil, garlic and shallot and cook until very soft and tender. Combine the tomato, jalapeno, piquillos, garlic, and shallot in a blender or food processor, puree until smooth. Add all other ingredients into a blender, except for the water and salt. Pulse until it is still a little bit chunky (like chunky peanut butter), adding a tablespoon of water at a time if needed to run the blender. Season to taste with salt. Serve with a veggie platter, or under fish or grilled meat. Romesco goes great with so many things!