Romesco

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large shallot, chopped

1 roasted and peeled tomato (grilled then peeled)

1 roasted, peeled and seeded jalapeno (grilled then peeled)

3 piquillo peppers (or 1 large roast red pepper, peeled and seeded)

1 cup marcona almonds

1 ounce sherry vinegar

¼ cup Italian parsley

1 piece of firm white bread, about ¾ inch thick

a little water to run the blender

kosher salt to taste

Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat; add the oil, garlic and shallot and cook until very soft and tender. Combine the tomato, jalapeno, piquillos, garlic, and shallot in a blender or food processor, puree until smooth. Add all other ingredients into a blender, except for the water and salt. Pulse until it is still a little bit chunky (like chunky peanut butter), adding a tablespoon of water at a time if needed to run the blender. Season to taste with salt. Serve with a veggie platter, or under fish or grilled meat. Romesco goes great with so many things!