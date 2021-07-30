Quick Seared Fish with Compound Butter Sauce

1 pound filet of grouper or halibut, whatever is fresher!

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chicken stock

1½ tablespoons compound butter

1 teaspoon capers, drained

juice of ¼ of a lemon

salt, to taste

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Sear the fish, presentation side down, until golden brown. Flip the fish over, add the chicken stock to the pan and cook until the fish is cooked through, about 5-6 minutes. Add the compound butter, capers and lemon juice. Simmer, shaking the pan, until the sauce comes together and fish is cooked through. Taste for seasoning, adjust if needed.