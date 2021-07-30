2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic, minced

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 cup green bell peppers, small diced

1 cup red bell peppers, small diced

1 cup Cubanelle peppers

2 cups plum tomatoes, core, chopped (about 3-4 tomatoes)

1 bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon of your favorite complete seasoning

½ cup dry sherry

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, red and green bell peppers and the Cubanelle peppers to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onions and peppers are translucent. If you start to get color on the vegetables, lower the heat a little. Add in the spices and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add in the tomatoes and tender cilantro stems. Add the dry sherry and cook stirring for about 12-15 minutes or until all ingredients soften and break down.

You can keep the sofrito as is or puree it, if desired. It freezes well and can be used as the base of many meals including soups, braised meat or fish and more.