Venezuelan Arepa Dough

2 cups warm water

2 cups masa arepa, (make sure you buy pre-cooked corn flour NOT masa harina)

1 teaspoon salt

Mix together the warm water, masa arepa and salt until a dough forms. Keep working the dough for about 3-4 minutes until nice and soft.

Cover the bowl with a towel and let the dough rest for 5-10 minutes. After resting, form the dough into 6 discs about ¼-inch thick and 4-inches in diameter. Cook the arepas as desired. You can grill, sear or fry them.

We seared ours in a cast iron pan had been lightly brushed with oil until the arepas were a dark golden brown on both sides, then keep flipping them to cook the inside for about -7 minutes. Serve with your favorite toppings. Everything from sliced avocado and ham to braised beef or cheese and beans works well.

Perfect Hot Chocolate

3 cups whole milk

¼ cup cocoa powder, best quality available

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons white sugar

4-6 tablespoons chocolate chips (60%-70%) depending on how rich you want your cocoa to be

½ cup heavy cream

pinch salt

pinch cinnamon, optional

Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to almost a simmer. Whisk in the cocoa powder and sugars until the sugar is completely dissolved. Whisk in the chocolate chips and heavy cream, whisking until the mixture is smooth. Season with a pinch of salt and cinnamon (if using).