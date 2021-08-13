Stuffed Roasted Peach with Nut Crumble

4 peaches

1 tablespoon of butter for the pan at room temperature

For the crumble:

½ cup AP flour, you can substitute gluten-free flour

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

pinch nutmeg

6 tablespoons butter

½ cup coarsely chopped pecans, lightly toasted

Sauce:

4 tablespoons butter, for browning, if desired

pomegranate molasses, if desired

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Lightly butter the inside of the baking dish.

Cut the peaches in half, remove the pit and discard the pit. Using a small spoon, scoop out a little of the flesh from the center of each peach half. On the skin side of each peach, cut a small slice off the center, parallel to the pit on the opposite side. This will help the peaches stand up in the baking dish. Arrange the peaches, cut-side up in your baking dish.

Make the crumble:

Combine the AP flour, brown sugar, kosher salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and the 6 tablespoons butter in a food processor and pulse until the butter is in pea-sized pieces. Add the pecans and pulse a few times to combine everything. Using yours hands, sprinkle the crumble over the peaches, pressing the mixture together to help form nice chunks. Bake until the crumble is golden brown and the peaches are slightly bursting. Serve with a drizzle of brown butter and pomegranate molasses, if desired.

To make browned butter:

Heat a thick-bottomed skillet on medium heat. Add the butter. Allow to melt. Once melted the butter will begin to foam a bit, then it will subside. Continue to cook the butter until lightly browned specks begin to form at the bottom of the pan. The butter should have a nutty aroma. Remove from heat. Stir in a few tablespoons of the pomegranate molasses.