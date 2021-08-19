Easy And Delicious Roast Salmon
1 pound salmon filet, no skin
¼ fennel bulb, cut into little strips, like matchsticks
½ cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
3 strips bacon, cut into small pieces
zest from 1 lemon
olive oil
½ teaspoon rosemary, minced
½ teaspoon thyme, minced
Place the salmon on a small baking pan. Surround the pan with the bacon, place the strips of fennel around the pan as well as the tomatoes, keeping everything nice and evenly balanced.
Top with a drizzle of olive oil, lemon zest and the herbs. Generously season with salt and pepper.
Cook at 425˚F until golden and crisp, I love my salmon medium rare, however doneness is up to you!