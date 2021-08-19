Easy And Delicious Roast Salmon

1 pound salmon filet, no skin

¼ fennel bulb, cut into little strips, like matchsticks

½ cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

3 strips bacon, cut into small pieces

zest from 1 lemon

olive oil

½ teaspoon rosemary, minced

½ teaspoon thyme, minced

Place the salmon on a small baking pan. Surround the pan with the bacon, place the strips of fennel around the pan as well as the tomatoes, keeping everything nice and evenly balanced.

Top with a drizzle of olive oil, lemon zest and the herbs. Generously season with salt and pepper.

Cook at 425˚F until golden and crisp, I love my salmon medium rare, however doneness is up to you!