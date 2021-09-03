Beef Kofte Kabobs
2 lbs. ground beef chuck
½ cup pine nuts,
2 chopped garlic cloves
1 teaspoon hot smoked paprika (or smoked paprika mixed with cayenne)
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground coriander
1 cup grated yellow onion, drain on paper towels
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped very, very fine
¼ cup fresh mint, chopped very fine
Place pine nuts and herbs in a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add the spices and onion and process for 1 more minute. Mix with the herb mixture into the meat. Form on metal skewers. Allow to chill for 1-2 hours if possible. Grill until cooked through. Serve with tzatziki sauce.
Tzatziki Sauce
1½ cups Greek yogurt
1 cucumber, peeled, grated on the large hole of a box grater (squeeze out liquid with a towel)
1 garlic clove, chopped fine
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon red wine vinegar
4 mint leaves, chopped fine
Combine all ingredients together. Season with salt to taste.
