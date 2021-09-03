Beef Kofte Kabobs

2 lbs. ground beef chuck

½ cup pine nuts,

2 chopped garlic cloves

1 teaspoon hot smoked paprika (or smoked paprika mixed with cayenne)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

1 cup grated yellow onion, drain on paper towels

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped very, very fine

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped very fine

Place pine nuts and herbs in a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add the spices and onion and process for 1 more minute. Mix with the herb mixture into the meat. Form on metal skewers. Allow to chill for 1-2 hours if possible. Grill until cooked through. Serve with tzatziki sauce.

Tzatziki Sauce

1½ cups Greek yogurt

1 cucumber, peeled, grated on the large hole of a box grater (squeeze out liquid with a towel)

1 garlic clove, chopped fine

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon red wine vinegar

4 mint leaves, chopped fine

Combine all ingredients together. Season with salt to taste.

