Carbonara Pizza in the oven:

½ cup parmesan reggiano, grated on a large whole box grater

½ cup pecorino, grated on a large whole box grater

fresh cracked black pepper

1 egg

4-6 scallions, trimmed on both ends

guanciale or pancetta or bacon, small diced

¼ cup heavy cream

pizza stone

Prepare your pizza stone by preheating your oven to 500˚F. Place the stone in the center on the oven and allow to heat for 20 minutes.

Roll out the pizza dough to ¼-inch thickness on a surface that has been dusted with a 50/50 cornmeal and flour mixture.

Brush the pizza with a little extra virgin oil; place onto the stone and bake for 2-3 minutes; remove and place all the cheese on the pizza, making sure to spread them out well. Spoon the cream around, top with egg and scatter the scallions around it; bake another 5 minutes or until the egg sets.

Pizza Dough

1 cup + 1 tablespoon 00 flour

1 cup + 2 tablespoons AP flour

1 teaspoon fine salt

¾ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon extra virgin oil olive

1 teaspoon honey

Mix flours and salt. In another bowl mix 200 grams (7.05 ounces) lukewarm warm (95˚ to 105˚F), yeast, olive oil and honey. Allow to sit for 3-4 minutes to dissolve and activate the yeast. Add flours, knead well, until combined, allow to rest for 15 minutes. Knead for another 3-4 minutes; cut into 2 equal pieces and shape into a ball. Place on a heavily floured surface, cover with a damp cloth and rest for 3-4 hours at room temp or 24 in fridge.