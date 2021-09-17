Potato Risotto

4 tablespoons butter, divided

2 shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups peeled Russet potatoes, cut into a very small dice (we call it a brunoise in the restaurant)

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons dry white wine

2¼-2½ cups chicken stock

¼ cup finely grated parmesan

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

Note: Cut the potatoes right before you plan to make this. You don’t want to store them in water as the starch with wash off, the starch is what makes this risotto creamy.

Add 3 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté-fry pan with deep sides. Cook the shallot and garlic in the butter until soft. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes. Season with a heavy pinch of salt and pepper. Add the wine, reduce all the way. Add enough stock to cover the potatoes by about ¼ of an inch. Stir until the mixture comes to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and continue cooking, without stirring, for about 5-8 minutes until the potatoes are tender. I didn’t stir so the potatoes don’t break apart. Delicately stir in the parmesan and herbs and taste for seasoning.