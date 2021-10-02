Gluten-Free Pasta Primavera with Pistachio Pesto

Pistachio Pesto

1 cup shelled pistachios, toasted until fragrant, cooled

½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese

2 cups tightly packed basil

1 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt, to taste

Place the nuts in a food processor and pulse to breakup. Add the cheese, basil, garlic and salt. While pulsing the food processor, drizzle in the olive oil until you have a slightly chunky mixture. Taste for seasoning. Set aside until ready to use.

For The Pasta:

Serves 2

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups of spring vegetables, cut small and blanched until tender but still crisp (I used a combination of snow peas, snap peas, green beans, English peas, fava beans, carrots and cranberry beans*).

3 cups gluten free pasta noodles, cooked according to package instructions

¼ cup pistachio pesto

1 tablespoon butter

Ad

juice of ½ lemon

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-low heat. Cook the shallot and garlic until soft.

Add the vegetables, pesto and warm through. Swirl in the butter, cooked noodles and the lemon juice.

*If using cranberry beans, cook similar to a dried bean, in simmering water with shallot or onion, garlic and fresh herbs for flavoring. Cook until tender. Drain and discard any aromatics.