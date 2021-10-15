Mushroom Dashi Bucatini

8–10 ounces of bucatini, as needed

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

6 cups assorted mushrooms, stemmed, cut into large pieces

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon rosemary, chopped almost powder fine

½ teaspoon thyme, chopped almost powder fine

4 ounces dashi broth, kept warm

1-2 tablespoons heavy cream

finely chopped parsley

finely grated parmesan, as desired

Bring a large pot of lightly-salted water to a rapid boil. Add the pasta, reduce to a gentle boil and cook until al dente, usually about 1-2 minutes less than the cooking time suggested on the package. Drain the pasta (reserving the pasta cooking water). Run cool water over the pasta to cool it or transfer to a tray and allow it to cool. Toss the pasta with a little olive oil to keep it from sticking together.

Heat the 1 tablespoon olive oil and butter in a large skillet. Add the mushroom, shallots and garlic, cooking until the mushroom release their liquid. Add the dashi broth and reduce by about ½ way. Add the cream and herbs, parmesan and pasta water. Toss the cooked pasta into the pan and serve topped with a little extra parmesan.