Spicy Seafood Linguine:

8-10 ounces linguine pasta, as needed

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 garlic cloves, minced

pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 dozen clams (littleneck or middleneck work)

½ cup white wine

4 ounces clam juice

1 28-ounce can whole Italian-style plum tomatoes, crushed with your hands, any hard ends discarded

1 dozen mussels

1 pound shrimp, whatever is available (not too big of a shrimp)

1 pound scallops, whatever is available

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

Kosher salt, to taste

Bring a large pot of lightly-salted water to a rapid boil. Add the pasta, reduce to a gentle boil and cook until al dente, usually about 1-2 minutes less than the cooking time suggested on the package. Drain the pasta (reserve the pasta cooking water). Run cool water over the pasta to cool it or transfer to a tray and allow it to cool. Toss the pasta with a little olive oil to keep the pasta from sticking together.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet with tall sides. Cook the garlic and chili flake for a minute, season with a little salt and add the clams and cook until the garlic and chili flake are fragrant. Add the white wine, allow it to reduce by half. Add the mussels, clam juice, crushed tomatoes and their juices. Continue cooking, removing the clams and mussels to a separate bowl as they open. Discard any shellfish that does not open after a few minutes.

Add the remaining seafood, a drizzle of oil, about ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water. Cook for a few minutes, toss in your cooked pasta and continue cooking just until the seafood is cooked through. Top with parsley. Taste for seasoning before serving.