Green Chilaquiles

For the sauce:

2 pounds fresh tomatillos, husked and rinsed

2 jalapenos, whole

1 yellow onion, peeled, cut in quarters

2 garlic cloves

sprig of thyme

¼ bunch cilantro

2 tablespoons canola oil

tortilla chips, as needed

eggs, for frying

Garnishes:

Queso fresco, crumbled

Mexican crema

cilantro, roughly chopped

thinly sliced radishes

Preheat your oven to 475˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet tray with parchment paper. Transfer the tomatillos, jalapeno, yellow onion, garlic cloves and thyme to the baking sheet. Roast in the vegetables for 5-7 minutes until they begin to char. Carefully open the oven and flip over the vegetables to char the other side (don’t worry about the tomatillos, they will be too soft.). Continue roasting another 5-7 minutes until everything is nicely charred. Remove and allow to cool completely. You can also use your broiler to char everything, however if you use your broiler do not use parchment paper; you can line your pan with foil if you like.

Once the vegetables have cooled, discard the thyme stem, keeping the leaves on the tray. Puree the contents of the tray with the cilantro until smooth.

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat, then add the pureed sauce and cook, stirring often, until the sauce begins to reduce and thicken. Be carefully as the sauce will splatter if the temperature is too high. Season with a generously with salt. Add as many tortilla chips fit comfortably into the pan without crowding. Reduce the heat to low and using a rubber spatula or large spoon keep moving the chips around until most of them begin to soften in the sauce.

As your tortillas soften, fry your eggs to your desired doneness. Serve a generous scoop of sauce and tortillas, topped with a fried egg and garnished with crumbled queso fresco, a drizzle of Mexican crema, chopped cilantro and thinly sliced radishes.