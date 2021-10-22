Mexican Hot Chocolate

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

dash salt

pinch of Cayenne

pinch ground Ancho Chile or ½ of an ancho chile, seeded and cut into strips

2 quarts milk

¼ cup 60% bittersweet chocolate, best quality available

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small bowl, combine cocoa, sugar, cinnamon, cayenne and salt and ancho powder if using. If you are using a dried ancho chili, heat 1 cup of milk in a saucepan with the ancho chile until bubbling. Steep for a few minutes then drain. Return milk to pan. Add remaining milk and heat until nice and hot. Stir in cocoa mixture, chocolate and vanilla. Stir until melted and well combined.