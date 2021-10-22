Partly Cloudy icon
SoFlo Taste

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

Tags: SoFlo Recipes
Mexican Hot Chocolate (WPLG, INC.)

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

dash salt

pinch of Cayenne

pinch ground Ancho Chile or ½ of an ancho chile, seeded and cut into strips

2 quarts milk

¼ cup 60% bittersweet chocolate, best quality available

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small bowl, combine cocoa, sugar, cinnamon, cayenne and salt and ancho powder if using. If you are using a dried ancho chili, heat 1 cup of milk in a saucepan with the ancho chile until bubbling. Steep for a few minutes then drain. Return milk to pan. Add remaining milk and heat until nice and hot. Stir in cocoa mixture, chocolate and vanilla. Stir until melted and well combined.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

