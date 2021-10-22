Potato Flautas

For the flautas:

Corn tortillas

Oil, for frying

toothpicks

Mashed potatoes:

Two pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup to 1 cup half & half, as needed

Kosher salt, to taste

For garnish:

Shredded lettuce

Pico de Gallo

Crumbled queso fresco

Mexican crema

Make the mashed potatoes: Place the potatoes in a pot, add enough cold water to cover up to one-inch above the potatoes, add a generous pinch of salt. Cook at a simmer until tender to a knife tip, about 15-20 minutes. Drain the potatoes well. Melt the butter in the pot with about ¼ cup of half & half. Puree the potatoes through a food mill (or use your favorite potato masher), place the potatoes back into a small pot. Stir the mixture and continue adding half & half until the desired consistency is reached. Season to taste with salt. Set aside until cool enough to handle.

Ad

While the mashed potatoes cool, heat about 1 inch of oil in a deep cast iron skillet.

To make the flautas:

Heat the tortillas in some warm oil for 1-2 seconds, allow to drain or transfer to paper towels. While the tortillas are still warm, place a few tablespoons of mashed in each tortilla and roll up, secure with a toothpick. Fry immediately to help keep the tortillas from tearing.

Fry the flautas in 350˚F oil until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels, season with a little salt while warm. Serve warm topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, crumbled queso fresco and Mexican crema.