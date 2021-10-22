Steak & Eggs Burrito

Yields 3-4 burritos

For the filling:

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces skirt steak, sliced into thin fajita strips and then cut in half

¼ cup white onions, diced small

½ cup red bell pepper, diced small

½ cup green bell pepper, diced small

1 jalapeno seeded, minced

2 plum tomatoes, julienned

3 eggs, whisked together in a separate bowl

1-2 cups Mexican blend grated cheese, as needed

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

3-4 burrito-size flour tortillas, your favorite brand

1 tablespoon butter

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drizzle in the oil and sear the strips on both sides and cook to your desired doneness, then remove from the pan to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the onions, red and green peppers and jalapenos. If the pan seems dry, you can add another drizzle of oil. Cook until soft and onions are translucent. Add the tomatoes, cook for 1 minute. Add the eggs, season with salt and pepper. Cook the eggs, scraping the pan with a rubber spatula until the eggs are almost cooked. Return the cooked steak to the pan, along with any juices from the plate. Continue cooking until the eggs are just set. Remove from the heat.

Depending on the size of your burrito shell, spoon about 1 cup of the mixture into the bottom 1/3 of your shell. Fold the left and right sides over the filling, then roll the bottom of the shell up and over the filling, tucking in the filling and rolling as fold. Brush the overside of the shell with melted butter or melt a small cube in a clean nonstick pan coating the bottom of the pan. Toast the burrito on all sides until warm and a little golden.