“Finger” Hot Dogs

your favorite hot dogs

your favorite hot dog buns

ketchup, as needed

Prepare the hot dogs: trim one end of the hot dog to resemble a nail bed. Cut three to four small slits on the hot dog for the knuckle. Boil the hot dogs until warmed through. Transfer to a bun for serving and top with ketchup blood. If desired, rip off the non-trimmed end of the hot dog and cover in blood to resemble a served finger. Serve with your favorite toppings.