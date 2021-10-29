Spooky Monster Hamburgers

your favorite burger-blend, portioned into thin, 4-ounce patties (you’ll need 2 patties for each burger)

salt and pepper, to taste

seeded burger buns

For the toppings:

mayonnaise

shredded lettuce

American cheese (one slice for each patty plus more for forming teeth)

thinly sliced pickles (for the tongue)

pimento stuffed olives (for the eyes)

ketchup

toothpicks

Season your burger patties to taste with salt and pepper. Grill or sear in a cast iron pan until golden brown on the outside and juicy on the inside.

As your burgers are almost finishing cooking, melt a slice of American cheese over each patty. As your burgers cook, cut a few slices of cheese in half and cut a zigzag line into them to form teeth. Set aside until your build your burgers.

To build the burgers, spread a little mayonnaise on both sides of the bun. Top the bottom bun with shredded lettuce then place two patties, stacked on top of each other, on the lettuce. Arrange the pickle “tongue” hanging off one side of the burger. Position the cheese “teeth so they are just hanging over the edge of the patties on top of the pickle. Add ketchup over the cheese teeth. Close the bun and, using toothpicks, add two olive “eyes” on top. See picture.