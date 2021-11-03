Farro Risotto

1 pound cremini mushrooms, stemmed and cut in quarters

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 quart chicken or vegetable stock, more as needed

1½ tablespoons ghee

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup white wine

1 cup farro

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon rosemary and thyme, chopped powder fine

2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley leaves

1 cup green peas

zest of one lemon

freshly grated parmesan for serving

Toss the mushrooms in a tablespoon of olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast in a preheated 350˚F oven until a little dried-out and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

While the mushrooms roast, warm the broth in a pot. Heat the ghee in a large skillet or sauce pan. Cook the shallot and garlic until soft and translucent. Add the farro, stirring for 1 minute. Add the white wine and reduce by half. Add the stock in 3 increments and cook, stirring occasionally, until the farro is tender and creamy. After the 3rd addition, the liquid should almost be completely absorbed. Season the farro with salt and pepper as it cooks. Once the farro is tender, stir in the herbs, green peas and lemon zest. Fold in the roasted mushrooms. Taste for seasoning. Serve topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Clean, Gluten-Free & Guilt-Free Dessert

Greek yogurt with a dash of vanilla extract stirred in (or use Vanilla flavored Greek Yogurt!)

freshly sliced bananas

your favorite granola

date caramel, recipe below

Spoon some yogurt into your serving dish. Top with date caramel, granola and fresh slices of bananas.

Date caramel:

½ cup Medjool dates, pitted

½ cup milk

Puree the dates and milk together until very smooth. If you want a thicker caramel, cook the puree over low heat until slightly reduced and thicken. Let cool before using.