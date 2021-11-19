Easy Roasted Squash Soup

For roasting the squash:

2-3 acorn squash (or use a variety of your favorite squash)

1-2 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

salt and pepper

a few sprigs fresh thyme

Prepare the roasted squash:

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the squash in half, scoop out and discard the seeds. Drizzle the cut squash with olive oil, sprinkle with brown sugar and season with salt and pepper. Rub the oil and spices over the squash to make sure they are evenly coated. Place the squash, flesh side down, on the baking sheet, tucking a sprig of thyme under each squash. Roast until the squash are tender to a knife tip, about 40-55 minutes, depending on the type of squash you’re using. Remove the cooked squash, allow to cool and scrap out the flesh for the soup. Discard the skin and thyme sprigs.

For the soup:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 quart chicken or vegetable stock, more as needed

2 tablespoon heavy cream

Sour cream, for garnish

Toasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish

Heat the olive oil and butter in a pot. Add the shallot, garlic and ginger and cook until softened. Add the chicken stock into the pan, heat through. Add the roasted squash into the pan with a big pinch of salt, and puree with an immersion blender until smooth. If using a regular blender work in batches and be careful as hot liquid can splatter. If you want your soup a little thinner, add more chicken stock. Stir in the heavy cream, heat through. Taste for seasoning and adjust. Garnish with sour cream and toasted pumpkin soup.