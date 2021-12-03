Basic Pan Sauce For Chicken

Boneless chicken breast with skin

olive oil

½ tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tablespoon capers, drained

2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 cup chicken stock

pinch red crushed chilies

½ teaspoon finely minced rosemary

½ teaspoon finely minced thyme

kosher salt

black pepper

Season the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat the pan over medium-low heat. Add a drizzle of olive oil and place the chicken in the pan, skin-side down. Cook until the chicken skin is golden brown and crispy, about 12-15 minutes, remove the chicken from the pan and drain almost all of the fat.

Raise the heat to medium-high, heat and add a drizzle of olive oil and the butter. Heat until the butter begins to foam. Add the shallots and garlic and cook until soft. Add the capers, sherry, chicken stock and allow mixture to come to a boil. Add the chicken skin-side up, along with the red crushed chilies and herbs. Reduce the heat to medium until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is nice and thickened. If the chicken is cooked and the sauce still needs to thicken, you can remove the chicken to a plate and continue to reduce the sauce. Taste for seasoning before serving.