Basic Pan Sauce For Fish

8-ounce filet of a thick, meaty fish like grouper or cobia

olive oil

½ tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tablespoon capers, drained

¼ cup white wine

½ cup chicken stock

½ cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

zest from 1 lemon

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

Season the fish with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat the pan over medium heat. Add a drizzle of olive oil and the butter. Once the butter begins to foam, add the fish and cook until golden brown on both sides. Remove from the pan and set aside. If the pan seems dry add another drizzle or olive oil and a pat of butter. Add the shallots and garlic and sauté until soft. Add the capers and white wine and reduce by half. Add the chicken stock, heat through. Add the tomatoes, lemon zest and parsley, shaking the pan. Add the fish back into the pan and cook in the sauce until cooked through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.