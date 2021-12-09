Roasted Beet & Citrus Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette
roasted red beets, cut into small wedges
citrus segments, use a variety of your favorites (save all the juices!)
your favorite lettuce, cut or torn into small pieces
picked dill fronds
pickled parsley leaves
sherry Vinaigrette:
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
horseradish cream:
½ cup crème fraiche
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
Stir together the crème fraiche and the horseradish. Set aside.
Whisk together the sherry vinegar and olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste.
Combine the beets, citrus segments and any reserved juices in a bowl. Dress the beet mixture with sherry vinaigrette, toss. Add in the lettuce and herbs. Toss gently. Adjust dressing and seasoning as desired. Serve salad drizzled with horseradish cream.