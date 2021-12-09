Roasted Beet & Citrus Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette

roasted red beets, cut into small wedges

citrus segments, use a variety of your favorites (save all the juices!)

your favorite lettuce, cut or torn into small pieces

picked dill fronds

pickled parsley leaves

sherry Vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

horseradish cream:

½ cup crème fraiche

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

Stir together the crème fraiche and the horseradish. Set aside.

Whisk together the sherry vinegar and olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine the beets, citrus segments and any reserved juices in a bowl. Dress the beet mixture with sherry vinaigrette, toss. Add in the lettuce and herbs. Toss gently. Adjust dressing and seasoning as desired. Serve salad drizzled with horseradish cream.