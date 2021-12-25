Chimichurri Roast Ham

1 ham, bone-in with skin about 8 pounds (shank end if possible)

Brine:

2 cups kosher salt

2 cups light brown sugar

2 bay leaves

¼ cup whole black peppercorns

2 apples, chopped

1 cup apple cider vinegar

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 gallons hot water

In a large stockpot, dissolve all ingredients with the water, mix well, place on ice or in a refrigerator to cool. Meanwhile, carefully cut little ½-inch to 1-inch diamond shapes through the skin using a paring knife. Place the ham in the cooled brine and refrigerate overnight. Remove the ham and rinse, pat dry with paper towels.

Place the ham (wide cut side down) on a roasting rack over a roasting pan.

Adjust oven rack to the lowest position. Preheat the oven to 500°F. Roast for 30 minutes, lower to 350°F after 1 hour, begin brushing the ham with half of the Chimichurri every 30 minutes for about 2 hours, cook the ham until it reaches 140°F with a thermometer.

Ad

Allow the ham to rest for at least 45 minutes before slicing.

Chimichurri

2 cups finely chopped flat leaf parsley

¼ cup oregano leaves, chopped

8 garlic cloves, chopped fine

1 tablespoon red crushed chili flakes

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons smoked paprika (or regular if not available)

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Puree until smooth.

(save ½ of the Chimichurri to serve with the ham.)