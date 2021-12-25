Chimichurri Roast Ham
1 ham, bone-in with skin about 8 pounds (shank end if possible)
Brine:
2 cups kosher salt
2 cups light brown sugar
2 bay leaves
¼ cup whole black peppercorns
2 apples, chopped
1 cup apple cider vinegar
4 sprigs fresh thyme
2 gallons hot water
In a large stockpot, dissolve all ingredients with the water, mix well, place on ice or in a refrigerator to cool. Meanwhile, carefully cut little ½-inch to 1-inch diamond shapes through the skin using a paring knife. Place the ham in the cooled brine and refrigerate overnight. Remove the ham and rinse, pat dry with paper towels.
Place the ham (wide cut side down) on a roasting rack over a roasting pan.
Adjust oven rack to the lowest position. Preheat the oven to 500°F. Roast for 30 minutes, lower to 350°F after 1 hour, begin brushing the ham with half of the Chimichurri every 30 minutes for about 2 hours, cook the ham until it reaches 140°F with a thermometer.
Allow the ham to rest for at least 45 minutes before slicing.
Chimichurri
2 cups finely chopped flat leaf parsley
¼ cup oregano leaves, chopped
8 garlic cloves, chopped fine
1 tablespoon red crushed chili flakes
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons smoked paprika (or regular if not available)
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon kosher salt
Puree until smooth.
(save ½ of the Chimichurri to serve with the ham.)