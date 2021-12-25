Pumpkin Bisque

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

5 cups peeled pumpkin squash, butternut or acorn

1 cup yellow onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon cinnamon

pinch cayenne

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

salt

8 cups veggie or chicken stock

Heat the oil olive and butter in a large sauté pan. Cook the squash and onions until soft; add garlic and spices cooking for 1 minutes. Add all other ingredients and puree until smooth. Serve with crème fraiche and toasted pepitas.