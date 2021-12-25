Pumpkin Bisque
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
5 cups peeled pumpkin squash, butternut or acorn
1 cup yellow onion, minced
2 garlic cloves, smashed
1 teaspoon cardamom
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon cinnamon
pinch cayenne
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon maple syrup
salt
8 cups veggie or chicken stock
Heat the oil olive and butter in a large sauté pan. Cook the squash and onions until soft; add garlic and spices cooking for 1 minutes. Add all other ingredients and puree until smooth. Serve with crème fraiche and toasted pepitas.