Dirty Rice & Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Chilies

4 poblano chilies

nonstick cooking spray

For the rice:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¾ cup yellow onion, diced small

¾ cup red bell pepper, diced small

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 bunch scallions, ends trimmed, white and light green sliced thin

12 ounces peeled and deveined shrimp, cut into 1-inch pieces

pinch red crushed chili flake

salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon Old Bay

¼ cup of your favorite lager

4 shots of Tabasco

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1½ cups cooked jasmine rice

1 cup grated mozzarella

Mexican crema, for garnish

pomegranate arils (seeds), for garnish

Prepare the peppers:

Turn your oven to broil and adjust your rack to the top position. Transfer the peppers to a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Spray the peppers with the nonstick cooking spray. Broil the peppers until the skin is charred. Flip the peppers over and char the skin on the other side. Remove the peppers from the oven, carefully place in a bowl and cover the bowl with plastic wrap to steam the peppers. Allow the peppers to sit for a few minutes then remove the plastic wrap. Scrap and discard the skin off the peppers. Cut an opening in the side of the pepper from tip to stem, remove and discard all of the seeds. Set the peppers aside while you make the rice. Heat oven to 350˚F.

Prepare the rice:

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pan. Cook the onion and red pepper until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the shrimp, red crushed chili and Old Bay. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté the shrimp on each side for 1-2 minutes. Add the beer and tabasco. Stir in the parsley. Remove the mixture from the heat. Transfer to a bowl and fold in the cooked rice, scallions and grated cheese. Taste for seasoning. Spoon some rice into the inside of each pepper. Return to the baking sheet and bake the peppers until warmed through. Garnish with a drizzle of Mexican crema and pomegranate arils (seeds) if desired.